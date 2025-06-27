Sunderland complete "the largest commercial deal in club history" with new shirt sponsor

Sunderland have announced the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with new shirt sponsor W88.

The Black Cats have today revealed that sports betting and online casino operator will W88 is the club's new principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor. The company have sponsored the likes of Aston Villa and Fulham in the past but have now moved to newly promoted Sunderland who will be delighted with the cash injection.

Chief Commercial Officer, Ashley Peden commented on the deal which will be incredibly helpful to the side who many predict are destined to be relegated next season like a lot of promoted clubs.

“We are delighted to be partnering with W88, who possess a proven track record of establishing successful partnerships with elite sporting organisations, including Premier League Football Clubs. The agreement represents the largest commercial deal in the Club’s history, and it will contribute significantly towards enabling the Club to compete in the Premier League.”

Chief Business Officer David Bruce also recently spoke about commercial avenues the club may take which suggests that other deals are on the horizon.

“There's more people watching this league than any other. So all of a sudden you get all these brands calling you saying, 'how do we become a part of Sunderland?' We've now got to assess what's right for Sunderland, what's right financially and from a brand point of view. What's the number that we can get to that can then help Kristjaan (on the footballing side). It's been completely non-stop and it will continue to be that way."

A W88 spokesperson opened up on the deal which should provide Sunderland much needed funds to invest in their side ahead of the new campaign.

“It’s an incredible honour for all of us at W88 to be partnering with Sunderland AFC, a club with such a storied history throughout the last 150 years.

"Following an incredible return to the Premier League, we see SAFC as the perfect partner to activate with in our overseas target markets, and we can’t wait to be collaborating with them ahead of what promises to be another exciting season on Wearside.”