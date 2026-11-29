Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris was left frustrated by the decision to send Thomas Meunier off during their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham on Sunday (November 29).

Meunier, 35, was originally shown a yellow for his rash challenge on Tottenham forward Omar Marmoush 10 minutes into the game.

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After VAR review, however, the call was upgraded, and the full-back was sent packing, leaving Sunderland with a mountain to climb.

Two goals from James Maddison, including one directly from a corner, were enough to secure all three points for Roberto De Zerbi’s much-improved Spurs.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Le Bris called the decision ‘harsh’.

"Weird scenario, ten men after five/ten minutes. We didn't concede many situations even with ten men. I think the lads defended really well with a good energy and good togetherness. Conceded three chances, two goals,” he said.

“It is what it is but created two chances. In tight games with ten men you have to seize every opportunity. That wasn't the case so a disappointing result but still good character. The lads are learning quickly, growing quickly but today it wasn't our day."

On the red card: "Early in the game especially it’s never easy against a good team. Tottenham are strong so I repeat we need to accept the decision because we can't change the referee’s decision but it’s harsh."