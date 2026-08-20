Sunderland boss Le Bris relishing Premier League return

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is relishing the challenge of the new Premier League season as the Black Cats prepare to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The fixture billed for the Portman Road marks the Black Cats’ return to England’s top flight after their promotion campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

It also begins a landmark season for the club, with Sunderland set to compete in Europe for the first time in more than 50 years, giving Le Bris and his players plenty to look forward to.

“We’re excited – we are going into one of the most exciting seasons for Sunderland in 50 years,” said Le Bris.

“We’re back in Europe and competing in the Premier League, so we know it’s going to be challenging, but we earned it.”

“Ipswich experienced the Premier League two years ago and they will have learnt from it,” he continued.

“It’s their first game at home as well, so it’s more or less Sunderland vs West Ham last season.

“We know exactly what the game will be like, so we will be ready and it’s about us being strong in the competition.”