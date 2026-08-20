Adingra injury blow for Sunderland ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Sunderland winger Simon Adingra will miss Saturday’s Premier League opener against Ipswich Town after suffering an ankle injury, manager Regis Le Bris has confirmed.

The Ivorian will sit out the trip to Portman Road as the Black Cats begin their top-flight campaign.

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While the African is missing in action, Le Bris revealed the remainder of the squad is available for selection.

"All of our players are available except Simon Adingra," said Le Bris.

"We'll see for the game time, because they aren't all at the same level of fitness, but we will see."

Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele and Thomas Meunier are all available for the season opener.