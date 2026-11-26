Regis Le Bris has challenged Malick Fofana to deliver consistent performances ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Jagiellonia at the Stadium of Light.

The Belgian winger has started every European fixture for the Black Cats this season but has found Premier League opportunities limited.

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Having recently returned from international duty with Belgium’s Under-21s, Fofana earned praise from Le Bris, who stressed that consistency remains crucial to his progression.

“He’s a young lad, experiencing a new country. Did well in France at Lyon. Here, the level is probably a bit higher, so it’s time to adapt,” Le Bris told the club website.

“I like his profile, I like his personality for this position especially. After that, it’s a question of time, I think he’s showed already some good things, now it’s a question of consistency.”

The Frenchman also stressed the importance of squad rotation while praising his players’ attitude for the demanding schedule.

“Knowing that we have to stay fresh for the Premier League because it’s also really important for the club,” he added,

“The energy in the squad is really good and the players want to play, which is a good sign. After that, you have to manage the balance of the squad to keep fresh for Tottenham.”