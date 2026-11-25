Football betting analyst Frank Monkhouse shares his strongest predictions for Gameweek 12 of a gripping English Premier League season.

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Premier League round 12 opens at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in a clash you can follow on Friday from 20:00 GMT.

Fans have three more games on Saturday, including Ipswich vs Aston Villa from 17:30. Sunday is the busiest programme of the week, with six matches between noon and 16:30.

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Need help finding the value? Trusted football betting writer Frank Monkhouse offers his data-driven predictions on Premier League Gameweek 12.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, Friday, 20:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Flashscore

We begin in Nottinghamshire with a meeting of two clubs desperate for a win.

Nottingham Forest start the round down in 17th, level on nine points with Sunderland and the relegation zone. The Tricky Trees are just two points above bottom club Crystal Palace, with Manchester United the other name in the drop zone.

Forest’s recent form does little to inspire confidence in a home win, with four defeats, one draw, and a single victory. Fans don’t have too much to look forward to over the festive period, but one win could change all that.

Chelsea are nine places higher in the table than their hosts, but Blues’ manager Xabi Alonso is in as much bother as opposite number Oliver Glasner. The visitors are also on a rotten run, and already trail leaders Arsenal by a dozen points.

Chelsea lost last time out, and have suffered three defeats in their previous four games. Could things get worse here?

The stats show Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five visits to Nottingham Forest, winning four and drawing one. I wouldn’t put anyone off a bet on the visitors at 31/20 (bet365), but there’s another stat that caught my eye.

Chelsea’s Premier League games have given us more goals so far this season than any other club. It’s worth knowing that the Londoners have scored 20 and conceded 20 after 11 games.

This is the earliest Chelsea have scored and conceded 20 or more goals in 66 years. That’s worth noting when making your predictions.

Chelsea lost 4-1 to Leeds last weekend, while Forest lost 3-1 to Man City in their last home match.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea to end with more than two goals scored by both teams combined.

Manchester United vs Brentford, Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Man Utd vs Brentford Flashscore

Manchester United are in a world of trouble. The Red Devils are stuck in the relegation zone, with only Crystal Palace below them. They’ve lost five and drawn five of their 11 league starts so far, scoring 14 but conceding 23 goals.

Brentford arrive at the Theatre of Dreams in sixth, and within touching distance of the top-five European places. They’ve won two of their last three at this level, and are just one point behind Bournemouth in fifth. The Bees have scored 20 and leaked 11 goals.

Man Utd fans find encouragement in the stats. The hosts have won all five league games against Brentford at Old Trafford. They’ve only faced Wigan, Birmingham and Portsmouth more times at this stadium and kept a 100% win rate.

The team arriving from London aren’t great on the road, losing each of their last 10 league games. That’s the club’s longest winless run since a 15-game drought in 2018, when they were in the English Championship.

All the pressure is on the home team here, but I expect new manager Mauricio Pochettino to finally get things moving in the right direction. The experienced gaffer lost 4-0 at Anfield last time. The only way is up for Manchester United, surely.

Tip: Man Utd win @ 1/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You won’t often see Man Utd at evens to win at home. If Man Utd beat Brentford, you’ll land a solid return.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa, Saturday, 17:30 GMT

Ipswich vs Aston Villa Flashscore

A five-match winless streak has dragged Ipswich dangerously close to the relegation zone. Many Premier League pundits expect the Tractor Boys to return to the Championship in spring, but they still have plenty of time to turn things in their favour.

Ipswich lost their last two EPL games, beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth at this stadium and 2-0 by Tottenham in North London. They now face an Aston Villa side on an eye-catching unbeaten run.

Unai Emery’s club are down in 12th, much lower than we’re used to seeing them in recent times. Despite their position, the Villans have won two and drawn four of their last six. They ended level in the previous three outings.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in 11 league visits to Ipswich, winning five and drawing six. That run goes back more than 40 years. It’s also worth noting that Emery is unbeaten in EPL games against promoted teams. I expect that will stretch to a dozen.

Switching to the hosts, Ipswich have conceded in each of their last 30 league starts. It’s difficult to make a strong case for the home team beating an experienced opponent that is unbeaten in seven league appearances.

With Villa drawing each of their last three Premier League matches, and Ipswich ending level in two of four, I’m backing Aston Villa on the double chance market.

Tip: Aston Villa or draw @ 2/7 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Aston Villa to avoid defeat at Portman Road on Saturday, with an away win paying the same as a draw.

Everton vs Liverpool, Sunday, 12:00 GMT

Everton vs Liverpool Flashscore

Moving to the Premier League’s Sunday schedule, a Merseyside Derby opens the show in style. Everton vs Liverpool is the biggest match of the weekend, certainly on paper, but which team will come out on top and secure all three points?

The Toffees are struggling for consistency under David Moyes this season. Everton have won two, lost three, and drawn one of six. Their 16 points left them in ninth, but they are just five points behind their opponents and the top four.

Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 at Goodison Park back in April 2024. That was their last win against the Reds, and one of only two achieved in the previous 31 attempts.

Another stat to consider before parting with your stake: Liverpool have lost only one of their last 15 EPL away games against Everton.

I make the away win a solid pick here, but followers may need to wait until late in the match to celebrate. Head-to-head stats show Liverpool have scored six 90th-minute goals against their neighbours. That’s more late goals than they’ve managed against any other club.

The Reds have won each of their last two league games, and four of five. The spare was a painful 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Anfield earlier this month. In the same five-game period, Everton have won two and lost three.

These famous clubs met twice last season, with Liverpool winning 2-1 at Anfield in September and 2-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Virgil van Dijk scored the winner in the 90th minute, following goals from Mo Salah and Beto.

Liverpool have banked 10 of the last 12 points available in matches with Everton. The Reds won 1-0 at Anfield, before scoring those back-to-back 2-1 victories.

Tip: Liverpool win @ 4/5 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Liverpool must outscore Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in front of a capacity crowd with millions more following live on TV.

Sunderland vs Tottenham, Sunday, 14:05 GMT

Sunderland vs Tottenham Flashscore

Later on Sunday, we’re at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland plot to derail Tottenham’s comeback.

The Black Cats are currently third from the bottom of the league. Their stats for the season so far show two wins, three draws, and six defeats, with eight goals scored and 17 conceded.

There have been small signs of recovery by Sunderland, with four points collected from the last six up for grabs. Regis Le Bris led his men to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their last match at the Stadium of Light. They followed that with a battling 0-0 draw at Villa Park eight days ago.

Tottenham suffered a nightmare start to the season, but have turned things around under manager Roberto De Zerbi. Four wins in five have lifted Spurs to 10th, and they are now just three points behind a place in the top-five. That would’ve been unthinkable just a few weeks ago. Are they on the mend?

With Spurs winning four from five games, and Sunderland winning one in the same period, a bet on the visitors seems the smart play on Tyne and Wear.

Sunderland are the lowest scorers in the top flight of English football this season. Just eight goals is already four shy of their opponents. The locals have conceded 17 goals, while Spurs have leaked 11. That nervy backline will be pushed to breaking point again on Sunday afternoon.

There has been little between these clubs in recent times, and we can prepare for another competitive 90 minutes. Since Spurs thumped Sunderland 4-1 in London almost 11 years ago, we’ve seen a 1-0 win for Tottenham, 0-0 and 1-1 draws, and a 1-0 win for Sunderland.

The Black Cats won’t roll over to their big-name opponents, especially at home, but Tottenham have been building momentum recently, and that’ll be the difference in the later rounds of a slugfest.

Keep it simple and back Tottenham to take three points from Sunderland back to London. You can add the visitors to your weekend accumulators or Sunderland vs Tottenham Bet Builders.

Tip: Tottenham win @ 1/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Tottenham to defeat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday. The winning margin and goalscorers aren’t important. You only care about the final result.

Arsenal vs Man City, Sunday, 16:30 GMT

Arsenal vs Man City Flashscore

Another huge match, and a top-of-the-bill tussle involving two giants of English and European football.

Arsenal and Man City are recent Premier League champions, and it would come as no surprise to see either the Gunners or Cityzens crowned champions early next year.

Which club will secure all three points and the bragging rights on Sunday?

Pre-match betting odds at bet365 have the locals as strong favourites. You can back an Arsenal win at 19/20 or take Man City to upset the odds at 13/5. Can’t split them? The draw gives you a shot at a handy 13/5 at bet365.

The updated head-to-head stats available to view on the Flashscore app now show that Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three home games against Man City, winning two and drawing the spare.

When preparing to bet on this match, it’s also helpful to know that Arsenal have lost just one of their previous six EPL meetings with the Cityzens. Sunday will also be the second time these big-name rivals have met this term. Arsenal eased to a 3-0 win in the 2026 Community Shield at the Principality Stadium back in the summer.

Looking at how both teams have been performing of late, Arsenal are top of the league after five wins and a draw in six. They shared four goals with Newcastle at St James’ Park last weekend in the spare result.

Man City are third in the league after failing to win any of their last four. They followed three defeats on the bounce with a 1-1 draw when Fulham came to the Etihad Stadium last Saturday.

The odds available on Arsenal are slightly better than I expected, meaning you can back them as a single or in your weekend multiples.

Tip: Arsenal win @ 19/20 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Arsenal must take all three points when Man City visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. A 1-0 win is every bit as good as a thrilling 5-4 victory.