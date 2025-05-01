Summerville sends emotional message to West Ham fans after season ending injury

West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Summerville has barely featured for the Hammers under manager Graham Potter since he took charge after Julen Lopetegui’s dismissal due to a hamstring injury which has left him needing crucial surgery. Performance Director at West Ham Richard Collinge spoke on the operation and recovery plan for the 23 year old who will push to recover his fitness ahead of the new season.

“The surgery has gone well,” Collinge said on West Ham’s website.

“Crysencio will now concentrate on his recovery and rehabilitation here at Rush Green, with the aim of working towards his return next season.”

The winger posted an emotional message on Instagram post surgery and stated that he cannot wait to get back on the pitch to prove his worth.

“First of all thank you God. Everything went well with the surgery.

“Hammers, it wasn’t the season we hoped for, but we will be back next season to give our all for the club and the fans.

“On a personal note, I will focus on my recovery and my comeback now, and I can’t wait to be back and show you guys the magic you’ve been waiting for.

“I see you guys soon! CS COYI.”

Summerville will have missed more than eight months of first team action if he returns to the team some time in September which is a huge blow for both him and the club who have struggled to get him in the form that saw him snapped up from Leeds United in August 2024.