Lopetegui named new Qatar coach

Julen Lopetegui has been named new coach of Qatar.

The former Real Madrid and West Ham United manager takes charge after Luis Garcia's resignation this morning.

Lopetegui is installed as Qatar coach with the task to lead the nation to the 2026 World Cup in the USA and Mexico.

The Spaniard, 58, was available after being sacked by West Ham earlier this season.

Lopetegui has previous international experience, having led Spain to the 2018 World Cup in Russia before leaving on the eve of the tournament for Real Madrid.