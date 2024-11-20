Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash

Summerfield says every team in England will have American owners in the coming years

Ansser Sadiq
Summerfield says every team in England will have American owners in the coming years
Summerfield says every team in England will have American owners in the coming yearsAction Plus
Nearly every team in the English football pyramid may soon have American owners. 

That is the view of an investment expert Adam Summerfield who specializes in football clubs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He believes that the trend of American investors buying smaller English sides, clearing debt, and then trying to make a profit will continue. 

An example would be how Shilen Patel and Bilkul Football bought a majority stake in West Brom back in February. 

Wrexham are owned by Americans, along with Tom Brady having a stake in Birmingham City

Summerfield told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Fourteen of the 20 Premier League teams are LLP (limited liability partnership) minority-owned (by Americans) and at least a third of the EFL are. 

"I can't see how all of them won't have American investment in the next five to 10 years. 

"I know what we have in terms of our trend line and our competitors and I'm not aware of a team that hasn't had a conversation with an American investor in the past few months. Every team is talking to them." 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
West BromWrexhamBirminghamPremier LeagueLeague OneLeague TwoChampionship
Related Articles
Man Utd build relationship with Doncaster with double player exchange
Villa starlet Barry earns praise for excellent loan spell at Stockport
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace