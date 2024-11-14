Sulaiman says his Chelsea academy side have developed "consistency and resilience"

Chelsea Under-18s manager Hassan Sulaiman has reflected on how his young side have grown after what has been a tough schedule so far.

The Blues secured back-to-back Under-18 Premier League victories with a 2-1 win over Fulham before picking apart Norwich City 3-1. Sulaiman spoke to the club website about how his squad have flourished in the last few months under his management.

“The season has already given us significant challenges, giving both coaching staff and players opportunities to grow,” Sulaiman said. “We've faced tough competition that required us to adjust our game plan and adapt to a variety of playing styles.

“This process has been a major learning experience, especially for those stepping up from younger age groups or less experienced squads. Facing stronger, older and more physical teams has pushed the boys to mature quickly, enhancing their technical and tactical understanding.

“The transition for some Under-16s players stepping up to Under-18s has been impressive, although adapting to the faster pace has been challenging. Each game, the boys gain confidence and show growth.

“In the Norwich game, younger players like Calvin (Diakite) Ryan, Charlie, and Reggie stepped up, with Reggie scoring his first goal. The boys continue to learn from each match and these experiences are shaping their confidence and performance on the field.”

He admits he is more than happy with his team’s performances going into the break which is a well-earned rest for a Chelsea side who are on top form at the moment.

“We enter the break after two consecutive wins, which has boosted morale and created a positive atmosphere. Winning gives them a spring in their step and eagerness to keep learning and improving.

“Despite inevitable ups and downs, the boys have shown consistency and resilience, demonstrating their commitment to growth and teamwork.

“We are using this international period effectively as we shift our focus to the upcoming Premier League Cup fixture.”