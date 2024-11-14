Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Coentrao: Man Utd have signed the best coach in the world
REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal

Chelsea keeper Bergstrom: I'm happy to work through the levels

Paul Vegas
Chelsea keeper Bergstrom: I'm happy to work through the levels
Chelsea keeper Bergstrom: I'm happy to work through the levelsAction Plus
Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom is happy to work his way through the club's levels.

The Finn has been with Chelsea since he was 16 in 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told chelseafc.com: "I’ve always enjoyed work.

"I’ve always enjoyed football. I enjoyed challenging myself and getting better. There is small stuff on the way that has stuck with me. I wanted to succeed. That time before I came here, all of my decisions were about what would help my football better. It was my way of thinking. I just wanted to become better.

"The next period is about working up the levels. There is a big pyramid. When you get near the top, there are so many good players. The differences are small, but they’re huge. It’s also about having a bit of luck and taking your opportunities.

"So far, football has been my life. It’s been the main focus, with the time I’ve spent on it. It’s not been a huge sacrifice in that way because I’ve wanted to play, but I’ve left other things behind."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBergstrom LucasChelsea
Related Articles
Newcastle wing-back Hall grateful to Tuchel for Chelsea chance
Palmer explains how he was "persuaded" by Chelsea to make move from Man City
Chelsea wing-back Cucurella: Why Maresca a top manager