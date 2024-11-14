Chelsea keeper Bergstrom: I'm happy to work through the levels

Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom is happy to work his way through the club's levels.

The Finn has been with Chelsea since he was 16 in 2018.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told chelseafc.com: "I’ve always enjoyed work.

"I’ve always enjoyed football. I enjoyed challenging myself and getting better. There is small stuff on the way that has stuck with me. I wanted to succeed. That time before I came here, all of my decisions were about what would help my football better. It was my way of thinking. I just wanted to become better.

"The next period is about working up the levels. There is a big pyramid. When you get near the top, there are so many good players. The differences are small, but they’re huge. It’s also about having a bit of luck and taking your opportunities.

"So far, football has been my life. It’s been the main focus, with the time I’ve spent on it. It’s not been a huge sacrifice in that way because I’ve wanted to play, but I’ve left other things behind."