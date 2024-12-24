Juric: What I've told Southampton players about staying long-term

New Southampton manager Ivan Juric issued a clear and concise response to a question about his future at the club.

The 49-year-old has signed an 18-month deal to manage the St. Mary’s Stadium club.

But with the Saints in serious danger of Premier League relegation, Juric was asked if he would even want to stay to the club if that happened.

"I hope so really, I hope so," Juric told reporters during a news conference this week.

That's exactly what I said to the players. This is the new start, they don't have to think about the past, they have to think only about the future," he said about it being a new dawn.

On making changes slowly, Juric said: "I think we have to be clever. I cannot change immediately all the things. Like I said before, there is not everything to throw in.

"Some things are good and others I want to change, but I have to go by steps and not change everything immediately because it will be confusion."