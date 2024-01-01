Sugawara delighted scoring in Southampton preseason win

Southampton summer arrival Yukinari Sugawara is delighted to be already off the mark.

Sugawara scored in yesterday's preseason friendly win against Eastleigh.

He told the club's website, “I need to convince my teammates with my quality on the pitch, so I need to show my strengths on the pitch so that means I have to make some chances or score.

“I scored today so I’m happy with that but I need to do more, that’s not good enough and I’m not satisfied yet so I have to work more. It was better than I expected, I made some good runs behind the defence, so I feel good but I’m getting better, I’m on my way.

“I didn’t worry about scoring today because I just trained three or four days with the team but I wanted to give everything, so to score I’m super happy with that.”

He added, “Being with the team is a really important thing. I’ve only spent five days with the team, maybe we don’t know each other exactly, so I have to talk a lot more outside the pitch and on the pitch also, so one week it’s going to be important for me to show myself and to know them.

“Maybe I have to sing a song? So I’ll have to think of something, but I like to do something fun with my teammates. I’m looking forward to training and being together as a team and I’m ready for that with some good weather.”