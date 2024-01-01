Tribal Football
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
René Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd and Ten Hag? Nothing adds up...

Martin delighted as Southampton hammer Eastleigh
Southampton boss Russell Martin was pleased with their preseason friendly win against Eastleigh.

Saints won 7-1 via goals from a Adam Armstrong brace and Will Smallbone in the first-half, before Sékou Mara’s penalty, Ryan Manning, Yukinari Sugawara  and Charly Alcaraz also struck.

“I’m annoyed we conceded a goal from a set play – it’s my job to be demanding and I am actually annoyed about it, but on the whole it was a really good evening for us,” Martin told the club's website.

Eastleigh were great – the whole thing, the setup, the pitch was great, the people, two Southampton legends in the dugout for them (Kelvin Davis and Danny Butterfield), so it’s nice to have that relationship. They made it hard for us, they worked really hard.

“There was some really good stuff. The new guys, who haven’t been here long at all, fitting in seamlessly and doing some really brilliant stuff. We'll learn a lot from it.

“We are blessed with some truly talented outstanding youngsters, who have to keep taking their opportunities when they play with us and train with us, so that was really exciting.

“I’m really pleased with it on the whole. They didn’t get sloppy, didn’t get lazy, didn’t get complacent and played with really energy, which was good.”

