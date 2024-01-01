Sudakov says Mudryk "can win the Ballon d’Or" despite Chelsea struggles

Mykhailo Mudryk is yet to find consistency following his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea and is often joked about by rival fans due to his huge price tag. Now however his Ukrainian teammate has tipped him for greatness.

Chelsea challenged and beat Arsenal to land the winger, believing they had signed one of the best players in the world but he has been quite the opposite since signing for the West London club.

Advertisement Advertisement

His record of seven goals and five assists in 62 appearances tells the tale of an average player struggling to adapt to the Premier League but his Ukraine teammate Georgiy Sudakov has said that the best is yet to come for the winger.

“Mykhailo is an incredible player, he has no upper limit and he can win the Ballon d’Or with his qualities,” Sudakov told The Guardian in August. “But everything depends only on him. I believe he will be able to show his best qualities. Ukraine is an incredibly talented country and he is a great example for us to follow.”

"In some moments we can manage some situations better. He was working hard off the ball but on the ball, I expect a bit more quality from Misha. He had some good moments today but the reason why was to change it and give Pedro some minutes."

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca now has a plethora of attacking talent to choose from this season including the likes of Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, João Félix, Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku which will likely leave Mudryk out of the side in the coming months.

Mudryk will most definitely get his chance in the Conference League however after Palmer was left out the squad for the group phase.