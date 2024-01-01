Tribal Football
Fifpro president Terrier: Chelsea's Palmer decision is crazy
Fifpro president David Terrier is baffled by Chelsea's decision to leave Cole Palmer out of their Europa League squad.

Chelsea have made the decision over workload concerns.

Terrier told The Sun: “It’s unbelievable. I didn’t understand why Chelsea would leave one of their best players out of this tournament.

“It’s crazy. But football is  getting more crazy every day, whether that is with the calendar, the transfer system or the workload on players.

“The fans want to see the best players on the pitch. The people who  pay to watch football on TV deserve to see the best players.

Cole Palmer is a top player. I want to see him playing in every game for Chelsea. If not then the spectacle of football is diminished. 

“It is disrespectful to football that clubs are now having to manage the loads for players like him.”

Palmer ColeChelsea
