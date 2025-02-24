Tribal Football
Man City midfielder Nico: Liverpool defeat undeserved
Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez insists they deserved more after defeat at home to Liverpool.

Liverpool won 2-0 on Sunday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“I think it was difficult because we started well and we deserved much more I think, to be honest,” Nico told CityTV.

“In the first half they had a corner and they scored a goal, and a counter, they are really strong there. I think we played good, we had our chances, but unluckily, we didn’t score.

“It was in the first minutes. We started well, we started having the ball. And to start in minute 15 with a goal like that is tough. We kept playing well and there are a lot of positive things to take from today.

“That’s really important, the attitude was fantastic. Every player had a lot of intensity. We pressed every time we lost the ball. I think it’s a tough game and a tough opponent, we were good.”

