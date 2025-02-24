Slot always confident Liverpool would be title challengers this season

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he was always confident they'd be title challengers when he first arrived.

Victory at Manchester City saw the Reds go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Slot was asked if he was convinced they'd be in the title race when he first joined: "I said many times already, I always felt we had a lot of quality. That’s why, except for Federico Chiesa, we didn’t bring another player in. I was curious to know, two years ago Liverpool played Champions League and wanted to compete for the league.

"That was difficult and then they ended up sixth. Last season, they were Europa League if I am correct, so they mostly rested their players then and they could play at the weekend and they were competing until five, six, seven, eight games before the end.

"So, what I was curious about was can we do both, what this club has done, what Jürgen (Klopp) has done, for so many years. Until now, we are doing quite a good job in both competitions, but we also have quite a difficult draw in the Champions League."

Slot also stated: "If you start somewhere, you don’t think about where you are in terms of points at the end of the season.

"What we do know is that no-one saw us as a title contender when we started at the beginning of the season – and I think no-one in the world of football would have expected City not to be so close to the one that leads the league, if they are not the one that leads the league.

"We all know why, they had many injuries, they had a difficult period, but again today you could see – although the result maybe doesn’t show you that – how good they are as a team and how difficult they are to play against."