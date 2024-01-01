Dyche opens up on Everton's ownership situation and Branthwaite's future

Everton manager Sean Dyche admits he will have to wait and see how the club’s ownership situation turns out.

The Friedkin Group’s agreed takeover deal with Farhad Moshiri is set to impact the January transfer window.

How much money Dyche gets to spend is not yet clear, with the Englishman aware that the situation is extremely fluid at present.

There is also speculation about the future of stars such as Jarrad Branthwaite.

He said: “I think I said in the summer, any player at Everton Football Club, it’s a worldwide market now, it’s not just about one player, the way that the game’s changed.

“Everyone in the world, well certainly in Europe, the transfer situation has opened up across Europe.

“It’s not a surprise that good players are linked with other clubs, that’s just the way it goes and the nature of it. I said in the summer he’d be staying here, he is, so that’s good.”