Chelsea chief Stewart in France to check on Strasbourg trio

Chelsea are watching three players from their French satellite club Strasbourg.

Blues co-sporting director Laurence Stewart was in France yesterday to see Strasbourg defeat Olympique Lyon.

Advertisement Advertisement

Stewart was seen in the executive box, sitting alongside Strasbourg president Marc Keller.

The Mirror says Stewart was there to check on Andrey Santos, who is on-loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea.

However, Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr (above) and striker Emanuel Emegha are also on Chelsea's radar.

Sarr is expected to join Chelsea for next season, while Emegha is now being considered given he's hit 12 goals for Strasbourg already this season.