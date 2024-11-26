Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Arsenal boss Arteta in contact with Fulham winger Nelson

Strasbourg captaincy handed to Chelsea midfielder Santos

Ansser Sadiq
Strasbourg captaincy handed to Chelsea midfielder Santos
Strasbourg captaincy handed to Chelsea midfielder SantosTribalfootball
Three Chelsea talents got a chance to impress for Strasbourg in the French league.

While the minnows may have lost 2-1 to Nice on Sunday, Andrey Santos, Caleb Wiley and Djordje Petrovic were all involved.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Santos got to wear the armband, while Wiley got his first start in Ligue 1 since late August.

"He was great. He constantly shows professionalism every day in his work, he constantly wants to improve and constantly trains at 100%," said the former Hull City boss Liam Resenoir when speaking to Get French Football News. 

"There were other players that had a worthy cause to be captain but I felt that Andrey was the right choice. 

“I felt that he didn't do the armband any disservice at all."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueLigue 1Andrey SantosWiley CalebPetrovic DjordjeChelseaStrasbourg
Related Articles
Nkunku makes Chelsea exit call for January
Lens defender Sarr: Pochettino insulted me at Chelsea
Chelsea make Nkunku sale call amid Man Utd, PSG interest