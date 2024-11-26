Strasbourg captaincy handed to Chelsea midfielder Santos

Three Chelsea talents got a chance to impress for Strasbourg in the French league.

While the minnows may have lost 2-1 to Nice on Sunday, Andrey Santos, Caleb Wiley and Djordje Petrovic were all involved.

Santos got to wear the armband, while Wiley got his first start in Ligue 1 since late August.

"He was great. He constantly shows professionalism every day in his work, he constantly wants to improve and constantly trains at 100%," said the former Hull City boss Liam Resenoir when speaking to Get French Football News.

"There were other players that had a worthy cause to be captain but I felt that Andrey was the right choice.

“I felt that he didn't do the armband any disservice at all."

