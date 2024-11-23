Lens defender Sarr: Pochettino insulted me at Chelsea

Lens defender Malang Sarr admits he felt insulted by former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino last season.

A journalist asked him a question about the Frenchman and Pochettino replied with: "Who?", pretending not to know the player, who had been banished from training with the senior Blues squad at the time.

"I took it badly, it was uncalled for. He knew me, he had even tried to recruit me to Tottenham. I didn't even ask for an explanation," Sarr told L'Équipe.

"Victim of the football business, that's a big word, but yes, I paid the price. If this exclusion had been linked to my performances, or to the fact that I wasn't a good person, I would have had to work on myself.

"But I experienced all that in spite of myself."

