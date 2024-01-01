Stones: Man City experience helping me with England at Euros

John Stones feels his winning experience with Manchester City can help England in their Euros campaign.

England meet Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Stones said, “We’re so focused on who’s in front of us, I think (now it’s just about) trying to tweak our tactics.

“I think it’s now time for us senior boys to step up off the pitch and give our advice.

“How we’ve approached things over the past seven years at City and our experiences of big pressure games and pressure games in the Euros and the World Cups.

“Try to keep everyone as calm as possible as an England player.”

He added, "(City have) been so good over the years, going on such long runs and treating every game as a final.

“We’ve got to that stage now in the tournament where every game is a final. We just kind of drip feed it in a little bit.

“I think one of the best things that with Walks especially is he is good as keeping the standards in training.

“Things can get on top of you and the pressure and willingness to do well almost backfires sometimes. (He) is one of the best at keeping the standards, keeping everyone in check and I think it’s exciting times now.”