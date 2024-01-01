Man City defender Stones: Guehi incredible for England

England star John Stones has lavished praise on defensive partner Marc Guehi.

The two central defenders are responsible for keeping things tight at the back for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

With the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw injured, the responsibility is on Stones and Guehi to shine.

“For him (Guehi) to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football and all the different emotions that come with it, he has handled it so well with his performances,” said Stones to reporters.

“I said to him 'when we're in this and whoever we're playing with, I'm your right arm, you're my left arm, we do this together. I've got your back’.

“He’s bought into that. I believe massively in partnerships that you do it all together and we've had two games together and conceded in the last one but sometimes you can’t really do much about a great strike. Marc’s been incredible. he's handled the occasions so well.”