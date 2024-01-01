Palace captain Guehi full of praise for Man City pair Stones and Walker

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is full of praise for Manchester City pair John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Guehi has been a success story for England at the Euros and he credits Stones and Walker for his impressive form.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said Guehi of Stones at his England press conference.

“He is an absolute dream to play with. I am just following in his footsteps.

“Just seeing those two (John Stones and Harry Maguire) play at the highest level consistently and never letting their country down has paved the way for me.”

Guehi also said of Walker: “Top, unbelievable player.

“His tenacity and leadership shows in tough moments.

“His pace definitely helps a lot in any situation. His reading of the game is fantastic but he’s not just a one-trick pony, he reads the game so well too.”