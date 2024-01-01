Stones insists England players "disappointing" for Greece shock

England captain John Stones admitted that they were not at their best against Greece.

The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 at home at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League.

Interim boss Lee Carsley picked a team without a natural centre forward and paid the price.

"Absolutely gutted. It’s hard to put into words," Stones told ITV.

"We prepared how we normally do and it didn’t come off.

“We’ve got to give credit to them, from the start they put us right under pressure. We found it hard to come out from the back and play through the lines. Disappointing from us as well.”

"As Lee (Carsley) said to us, we’ve got to deliver, to put the onus on ourselves and go and do the business and we didn’t," he added.