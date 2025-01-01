Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp explains taking Red Bull job to fans

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken to social media this week to defend his actions.

The German has come in for huge criticism in England and Germany for taking on a role with Red Bull.

Klopp will be the head of soccer for the organization that has many clubs in Europe and worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, Klopp said: “Hi. Some of you might have heard already, some of you won't. From 1 January 2025 I will be Head of Global Soccer of Red Bull and I'm really looking forward to that.

“A few months ago I said I don't see myself on the sideline anymore, and that's still the case, but I still love football and I still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that.

“I want to share my experience that I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there. But in my career I fought for promotion, I fought against relegation, I fought for titles and I fought for trophies, sometimes we failed and sometimes we succeeded.

“And dealing with that is not easy, but it's possible. Then I want to learn again because when you're in the job and you have to play every three days you barely have time for that.

“And now I have time and I have the opportunity, and I want to see and feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well. Really looking forward to it, but now I go back on holiday. See you in January.”