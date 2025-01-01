Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp explains taking Red Bull job to fans

The German has come in for huge criticism in England and Germany for taking on a role with Red Bull.
Klopp will be the head of soccer for the organization that has many clubs in Europe and worldwide.
Taking to Instagram, Klopp said: “Hi. Some of you might have heard already, some of you won't. From 1 January 2025 I will be Head of Global Soccer of Red Bull and I'm really looking forward to that.
“A few months ago I said I don't see myself on the sideline anymore, and that's still the case, but I still love football and I still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that.
“I want to share my experience that I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there. But in my career I fought for promotion, I fought against relegation, I fought for titles and I fought for trophies, sometimes we failed and sometimes we succeeded.
“And dealing with that is not easy, but it's possible. Then I want to learn again because when you're in the job and you have to play every three days you barely have time for that.
“And now I have time and I have the opportunity, and I want to see and feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well. Really looking forward to it, but now I go back on holiday. See you in January.”