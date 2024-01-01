Everton captain Tarkowski: Most testing time of career

Everton skipper James Tarkowski admits his experience is holding him in good stead at the moment.

The defender is aware of the criticism that has come the way of the Toffees over the past year.

While they have avoided relegation twice in a row, Tarkowski believes that if he was a young player, he would have buckled by now.

“I love playing here, I really do,” said Tarkowski in an interview, per The Mirror.

“The stadium, the history, the fans, the support we get. Getting to wear the shirt week-in, week-out, I’ve loved it.

“It’s been testing, it’s been the most testing time of my career in terms of issues in and around the football club and it feels like it’s been one after another for a while. Honestly, I think if I was younger, I think I would have struggled because I know that can be difficult.

“It’s really not easy to deal with it and play under it. But, where I am now, I really enjoy it. Even when we’ve been in pressure situations here, I’m putting as much pressure on myself as anybody else is.

“You want to thrive under that. The expectations at this football club rightly are high. The history of what Everton is there for everyone to see and success is what people expect.

“I’m very understanding of how the past few years must have been for people who have followed this club their whole lives. This is probably one of the worst positions the club has been in for a while, but hopefully now we’re coming out the other side and we can look forward again.”