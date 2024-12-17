Stoke striker Campbell on Bournemouth radar

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is on Bournemouth's radar.

The Cherries are weighing up a January move for Campbell.

Campbell, son of the late Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin, has struck six goals in his last eight games.

TalkSPORT says Bournemouth have been scouting the striker ahead of the winter market.

The Premier League surprise packet have swooped for the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier and Alex Scott outside the top-flight in recent years.