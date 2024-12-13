Bournemouth and Auckland FC focusing on player development

Bournemouth and Aukland FC to form a relationship that will help player development

The Bill Foley-owned Black Knight football clubs which includes Bournemouth and Auckland FC are to form a strong bond that will help player and staff relationships.

Terry McFlynn, director of football at Auckland, says he is excited by the communication between the two sides which could be crucial for the development of younger talents including goalkeeper Alex Paulsen.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are in constant contact with all the clubs in the group. We are committed to creating opportunities for players and staff across the whole group in both directions.

“Alex is a wonderful young man with huge potential.

“He was the GK of the year last season in the A-League and we are delighted to be able to help him on his journey.

“We have 3 fantastic GKs at our club and it is a testament to our GK coach Johnathan Gould for the talent progressing through our club."

McFlynn went on to speak about the similar style of play between the two clubs which would help with the shifting of talent between them as players do not need to adapt to a new style of play.

He says the two sides want “to play a high energy, attacking style of football. We are fully aligned across the Black Knight group in terms of playing styles and footballing philosophies.

“We are pretty fortunate in our position as we are a brand-new club so we can implement the strategy and systems from the outset without having any baggage or legacies to deal with.

“We are in regular contact with the staff at AFC Bournemouth. I speak with Simon Francis almost every week on all things football, from playing styles to recruitment etc.”