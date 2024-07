Man Utd make final Amrabat decision

Manchester United are set to pass on signing Sofyan Amrabat permanently.

The Fiorentina midfielder spent last season on-loan at United, helping them win the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

A permanent option still exists, with the deadline yet to expire.

But TMW says United have informed Fiorentina they will not be triggering the clause.

As such, Amrabat is now available and could yet return to England with a new Premier League club.