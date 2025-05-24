Tribal Football
Still agrees contract with Southampton
Departing Lens coach Will Still has agreed terms with relegated Southampton.

Still has settled on a three-year contract with Saints, says talkSPORT, and could be at St Mary's tomorrow for the season finale against Arsenal. Still's wife, Emma, is battling a number of health issues.

Still left the Lens job last week, confirming his decision, stating: "I won't be the coach of RC Lens next season.

"It was the last season at Bollaert, for multiple reasons.

"The main reason that pushed me to make this decision is the fact that I need to go home.

"Everyone is well aware of what happened in my life. That's why.

"I had a lot of fun, I think we achieved great things despite everything. I've been in France for four years, four years that I've experienced intense moments.

"The logical choice is that I get closer to my wife for her well-being too."

 

