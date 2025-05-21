Lens coach Still in advanced talks with Southampton

Tribal Football

Lens coach Will Still is favourite to land the job at relegated Southampton.

Still is seeking a return to England to be closer to his partner Emma Saunders, who is suffering from thyroid cancer.

While Lens are yet to announce Still's departure, the English coach is ready to return home for next season.

And Southampton are preparing to appoint him as new manager ahead of their return to the Championship, says BBC Sport.

Still will step in to replace caretaker manager Simon Rusk, who has taken charge since the dismissal of Ivan Juric last month.

Southampton and Still are now in advanced talks over a contract at St Mary's.

