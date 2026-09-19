Man United prepare renewed Branthwaite move with 'low ball offer' rejected

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Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United are ready to make a 2027 transfer for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

The England international has been a long-term defensive target for the Red Devils and he's now back to full fitness at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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David Moyes has brought him straight back into Everton's starting XI in 2026/27 and the 24-year-old's form has secured a recall to Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad.

However, relations between the two clubs over a possible deal remain strained, after Everton reportedly rejected an offer which they felt fell way below Branthwaite's value back in 2024.

Midfield was the focus of Michael Carrick's transfer spending this summer - and with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez both out of contract next summer - he's on the hunt for a new centre-back.

Everton are under no pressure to sell, after Branthwaite signed a contract extension until 2030 less than a year ago, and they will demand at least £50M.

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Jarrad BranthwaiteManchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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