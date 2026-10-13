Steven Gerrard explains why Wirtz can't play key Liverpool role

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has backed Florian Wirtz to come good at the club this season.

Wirtz completed a £107M transfer move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer as part of a bold squad rebuilding project from Arne Slot.

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However, the Germany international struggled for consistency in his maiden campaign on Merseyside, with just five Premier League goals scored.

Slot struggled to find his best position, after he thrived in a narrow left-sided No.10 position at Leverkusen, and Andoni Iraola is in a similar dilemma.

He's yet to score in seven appearances so far in 2026/27, and Gerrard believes allowances should be made to continue his development, and the 23-year-old cannot play out wide.

"His best position is a No.10. I don’t think he’s got the speed to play out wide. I’m not sure this Liverpool team is set and ready for Wirtz to thrive.

“If Liverpool can get Barcola, Isak, Muñoz, Rio and Ekitike all firing and fit, Wirtz will feel better because he will have more forward runs, and better players around him.

“His confidence is shot. He’s not playing well enough. I agree with Jamie Carragher to that extent. But, the boy needs help from the manager and senior players. He’s a major talent in my opinion."