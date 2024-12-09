Steven Carr exclusive: Tottenham will never reach the Champions League with inconsistency

Steven Carr spoke exclusively to TribalFootball.com about Tottenham's poor start to the season and what their targets may be under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have been inconsistent side so far this season with a mixed bag of results including wins against champions Manchester City but also losses against Crystal Palace, relegation candidates Ipswich Town and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Carr was questioned on what is going wrong at Spurs and could not put his finger on why such a talented squad on paper is underperforming.

“If I knew I’d tell them, it’s a very difficult one I don’t know. Even the manager, I don’t know how they are working it out, It just seems very strange. It’s not as if they just think ‘Oh we can roll the team over to the next game’ because every game is so hard nowadays whether you’re playing Manchester City or Fulham it does not matter they are all difficult games for different reasons.

“It’s very strange they can’t seem to get on a run where you get result after result and take it forward, they are taking a backward step and a backward step. I don’t know what the answer is, if the manager had the answer then it wouldn’t happen.”

Carr also gave his thoughts on where Spurs would be happy with finishing in the league this season, but admitted it would be difficult to reach the heights of other top clubs if they remain unpredictable.

“Ideally they would want to be getting into the Champions League but the Champions League is Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea Aston Villa even Brighton are up there. I don’t think they will stay there but they are causing problems. Personally, I don’t see it because of the consistency at the moment, you have to be more consistent than that to gain a Champions League spot.

“If they get a European spot and win the cup I think it would be quite a successful season but that Champions League spot is getting harder and harder, teams are getting stronger. Villa are a Champions League side now, the results he (Unai Emery) has done unbelievable with them. It’s really tough.

“Ideally you want to be in the Champions League, that’s where every team wants to be. That’s where the big games are, where the money is for the club which attracts the top players. I think it’s going to be difficult for them I really do, if they get consistent then they’ve got a chance but if they get a result then drop points they will never get a Champions League spot with that form.”

- Steven Carr was speaking to Tribal Football thanks to William Hill