Sterling sought out new Arsenal teammates after Brighton draw

Sterling sought out new Arsenal teammates after Brighton drawAction Plus
Raheem Sterling met with his new Arsenal teammates on Saturday night.

The loan signing from Chelsea took in their 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

Sterling's deal was completed late on Friday evening, so preventing him to visit the Gunners dressing room until the following day.

And The Sun says the England international took it upon himself to meet and introduce himself to his new teammates after the Brighton draw.

Sterling took in the game with his family and was given a warm welcome by the home support when he was introduced.

