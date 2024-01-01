Sterling says Arsenal is a "perfect fit" for him as he prepares for debut

Arsenal star Raheem Sterling feels as though switching from west to north London is the right move.

The winger has swapped Chelsea for the Gunners for one season, as he is on loan.

Sterling was told that he was not part of Chelsea’s plans, while they have since signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

Reflecting on his switch, he told Arsenal club media: “I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just like: ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.

“It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person.

“Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully I can gel really well with the boys and get going.

“It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark.”