Sterling Arsenal number announced

Arsenal have announced the shirt number for new signing Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has left Chelsea for the Gunners on a season-long loan.

The England international will wear the No30 shirt at Arsenal this term. Sterling's favoured number was the No7, but that is taken by Bukayo Saka.

Sterling has trained for the past two days with his new teammates after failing to be called up by England caretaker coach Lee Carsley this week.

Sterling said yesterday: “You can see the real togetherness, the journey that the boys are on, and the hunger. The togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of.

“I’m really excited. There are always challenges and this is another challenge. It’s one that I’m relishing and I’ll really go out there and do my thing.”