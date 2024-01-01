Stephens faces a two-game suspension after red card challenge against Man Utd

Jack Stephens, the Southampton defender, will face a two-game suspension extension.

Stephens got a red card in the match against Manchester United in the Premier League earlier this season.

The 30-year-old was dismissed for a high tackle on Alejandro Garnacho, which led to his team being down to ten men for a considerable time.

"I am well aware that what I said was completely unacceptable and below the standard of conduct expected of me," Stephens wrote in a letter to the FA Regulatory Commission.

"I am very embarrassed by my behaviour and want to apologise sincerely for it."

Southampton lost 3-1 to Bournemouth on Monday in Stephens' absence and have not yet won on their Premier League return.