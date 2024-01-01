Stephen Warnock exclusive: Liverpool boss Slot fits Klopp criteria; but why so quiet?

Former England and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has spoken about Liverpool boss Arne Slot and how he thinks he is the right fit for the club.

Warnock has a lot of hope for Dutchman Slot as he has huge boots to fill ahead of the new season.

“I think he fits the same mould as Jurgen Klopp. I think if you look at what he did at Feyenoord, at what he achieved with very little resources he fits that mould at what the club are trying to achieve,” Warnock told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen.

“It was kind of a Moneyball system that Michael Edwards adopts, isn’t it? The statistics, can he fit in, can he progress that player, will he fit into our formation.

“I think that is something that if you are going to an interview and that is what is put in front of you and you say 'yes I can fit within those constraints' then he is the right fit at the right time.”

Warnock continued: “Now it is up to him to be charismatic, to win over the fans straight away with his style of football and a personality within the press.

“I think what Liverpool fans are a little bit surprised at, at the moment is how quiet things have been. There has not really been a lot of engagement from Slot with the press.

“He has been very quiet over the summer but I think that has been an element of respect for the manager leaving as he goes in under the radar and I understand his reasons for doing that.”

- Stephen Warnock was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of BetVictor