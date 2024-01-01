Slot bristles over questions about Liverpool system plans

Slot was upset during last week's introductory media conference when asked if he will move away from the 4-2-3-1 system he used with Feyenoord.
Liverpool reporter David Lynch recalled: "One of the questions he was asked about was the formation. Now, I've fallen into this trap of being told by certain experts who watch a lot more Dutch Eredivisie than I do is that he's wedded to a 4-2-3-1 formation.
"And he was asked 'Is that what you're going to use going forward? Are you going to abandon Klopp's 4-3-3?' And he was kind of taken aback really. (He) almost took offence to that question and suggested 'if anyone watches my team closely, they wouldn't think I played in a 4-3-2-1. We use different formations for build-up, we approach in a totally different way from game to game and from situation to situation'.
"He wants fluidity in his play. So he totally rejected the idea that he's a 4-2-3-1 guy. He said 'really, if anything my Feyenoord side was a 4-3-3'. So that, I really thought was interesting - that he was so firm in the way he responded to that question and really shot that down. I think that showed a steeliness and a man who knows his own mind."