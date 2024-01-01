Slot bristles over questions about Liverpool system plans

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has bristled at suggestions he holds steadfast over his tactical system.

Slot was upset during last week's introductory media conference when asked if he will move away from the 4-2-3-1 system he used with Feyenoord.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool reporter David Lynch recalled: "One of the questions he was asked about was the formation. Now, I've fallen into this trap of being told by certain experts who watch a lot more Dutch Eredivisie than I do is that he's wedded to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

"And he was asked 'Is that what you're going to use going forward? Are you going to abandon Klopp's 4-3-3?' And he was kind of taken aback really. (He) almost took offence to that question and suggested 'if anyone watches my team closely, they wouldn't think I played in a 4-3-2-1. We use different formations for build-up, we approach in a totally different way from game to game and from situation to situation'.

"He wants fluidity in his play. So he totally rejected the idea that he's a 4-2-3-1 guy. He said 'really, if anything my Feyenoord side was a 4-3-3'. So that, I really thought was interesting - that he was so firm in the way he responded to that question and really shot that down. I think that showed a steeliness and a man who knows his own mind."