Departing Real Madrid star Modric sparks Swansea signing rumours

Departing Real Madrid star Luka Modric has sparked fresh transfer speculation of a move to Swansea City.

Modric and Real Madrid announced this week that the veteran midfielder would be leaving when his contract expires at the end of June. This announcement came just weeks after it was revealed Modric had bought into Championship club Swansea.

Now The Sun is reporting Modric has bought a mansion in Wales, fueling talk that he will sign with the Swans for next season.

Former Tottenham midfielder Modric, 39, has no plans to retire as he targets leading Croatia at next year's World Cup.

Swansea finished 11th in the Championship last season.

