Glazer family were happy to pay Ferguson Man Utd ambassador wages until INEOS stepped in

Glazer family were happy to pay Ferguson until INEOS stepped in

Manchester United’s Glazer family owners had no problems paying ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary coach had a multi-million pound ambassadorial agreement with the club.

However, Sir Alex will now give up the position at the end of the year as part of cost cutting.

The initiative is being driven by INEOS, who are minority owners but control football operations.

Per The MIrror, Avram and Joel Glazer were happy to pay Fergie for all he had contributed to the club.

The Athletic has revealed how INEOS felt that it was money that could be put to better use.

Ferguson still has an honorary role at the club and will continue to attend games.