Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!

Manchester United great Eric Cantona has slammed Sir Jim Ratcliffe for axing Sir Alex Ferguson from his ambassadorial role.

Ferguson is leaving the £2.16m-a-year job after a face-to-face meeting with United's co-owner.

Taking to social media, Cantona blasted: “Sir Alex Ferguson should be able to do anything he wants at the club until the day he dies. Such a lack of respect. It’s totally scandalous. Sir Alex Ferguson will be my boss forever!

"And I throw them all in a big bag of s***!”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also reacted, posting: “If Sir Alex can be taken out, then NO ONE IS SAFE at Man Utd – anyone can get it now. Ineos sending a message to ANYONE at the club?!?”

It's also emerged Ratcliffe plans to axe the annual Christmas party for club staff.