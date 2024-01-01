Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag blasts pundit Redknapp: You're not an okay person

Ex-Newcastle director Staveley in Spurs investment talks

Ex-Newcastle director Staveley in Spurs investment talks
Ex-Newcastle director Staveley in Spurs investment talksAction Plus
Former Newcastle director Amanda Staveley is again being linked with an investment in Tottenham.

Staveley's husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi was on a VIP guest list for Tottenham's home defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And The Sun says the couple are in talks with Tottenham about buying into the club.

It's suggested Staveley is now drumming up interest from her Middle Eastern network to finance the deal.

The report states Staveley's plans involve an investment in Spurs and not a full-blown takeover.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdTottenham
Related Articles
Liverpool, Newcastle chasing Man Utd reject Gomes
Spurs midfielder Bissouma gives honest response after Newcastle loss
Forest set to offer Gibbs-White new contract as his influence grows