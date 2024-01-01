Ex-Newcastle director Staveley in Spurs investment talks

Former Newcastle director Amanda Staveley is again being linked with an investment in Tottenham.

Staveley's husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi was on a VIP guest list for Tottenham's home defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

And The Sun says the couple are in talks with Tottenham about buying into the club.

It's suggested Staveley is now drumming up interest from her Middle Eastern network to finance the deal.

The report states Staveley's plans involve an investment in Spurs and not a full-blown takeover.