Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Staveley and Ghoudoussi eyeing Tottenham investment

Staveley and Ghoudoussi eyeing Tottenham investment
Staveley and Ghoudoussi eyeing Tottenham investment
Staveley and Ghoudoussi eyeing Tottenham investmentAction Plus
Former Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley could be ready to jump back into the saddle.

The businesswoman and her husband Mehrdad Ghoudoussi divested their stake in Newcastle to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now Bloomberg claims that Staveley is said to be eager to buy into another Premier League club.

She is said to be eyeing an investment in Tottenham, as she has raised £500m through her investment fund PCP Capital Partners.

Given Spurs is valued at around £2.2billion, she would be able to net a significant stake.

Whether chairman Daniel Levy is open to selling is another matter, but the fans would welcome outside investment.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus Vinnicius
Ten Hag strengthens hold at Man Utd: Now it all depends on Ashworth...
Ex-colleague tells Newcastle what to expect from Mitchell