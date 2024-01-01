Staveley and Ghoudoussi eyeing Tottenham investment

Former Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley could be ready to jump back into the saddle.

The businesswoman and her husband Mehrdad Ghoudoussi divested their stake in Newcastle to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Now Bloomberg claims that Staveley is said to be eager to buy into another Premier League club.

She is said to be eyeing an investment in Tottenham, as she has raised £500m through her investment fund PCP Capital Partners.

Given Spurs is valued at around £2.2billion, she would be able to net a significant stake.

Whether chairman Daniel Levy is open to selling is another matter, but the fans would welcome outside investment.