Staveley and Ghodoussi to sell up and leave Newcastle

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are departing the club.

The duo owned around 10 percent of the club after they assisted in the takeover of the team by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Per BBC Radio, Staveley and Ghodoussi have now sold their stake to move on to other ventures.

While they were a key aspect of the day-to-day running of the club since the takeover, PIF will now be taking over those roles.

They were also responsible for hiring manager Eddie Howe, who is under pressure to deliver this season after a poor term last time around.

Newcastle fans will be hoping the summer transfer window brings good news in terms of incomings.