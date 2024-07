Newcastle express fresh interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha

Newcastle United have expressed fresh interest in Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Football Insider says want to sign a right winger ahead of next season - and the 27-year-old has been identified as an option.

At the moment, however, talks are only at an initial stage.

Raphinha's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.

He has accounted for a total of 20 goals and 25 assists in 87 competitive matches for Barca.