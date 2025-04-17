Raya sends warning to Arsenal squad about PSG: They are a different team now

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has issued a warning about Paris Saint Germain as they prepare to face them in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After a remarkable 5-1 aggregate win in the quarter-finals against champions Real Madrid, the Gunners are set to face Ligue 1 champions PSG in the next round of the competition. This is the first time in 16 years that Arsenal have advanced to a Champions League semi-final and many believe they can go all the way if they can bypass the French giants for the second time this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG have knocked out both Liverpool and Aston Villa in this year's competition but failed to beat Arsenal who came away with a 2-0 victory back in October. However, despite their victory, Raya has warned his side that the Ligue 1 side have changed and gained momentum in recent months.

“Yes, we beat PSG at home but they are a different team now, and they look even better than they did back in the group stage and that’s credit to them.

“They didn’t get easy games either, but for now let’s look to the present and focus on Ipswich (in the Premier League on Easter Sunday) and see when it comes to it.”

Arsenal will have to beat the best to be the best in the Champions League and they have proven that they can handle the pressure against sides such as Madrid this week as they push towards their first ever European trophy under manager Mikel Arteta.